Warning to shut down State through Jan Aakrosh Morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Through Jan Aakrosh Morcha, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange warned of shutting down the State if the accused who murdered Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh are released.

The Jan Aakrosh Morcha was taken out from Kranti Chowk to the Divisional Commissioner's office on Sunday. Speaking at the meeting, Jarange said that all the gangs nurtured by Minister Dhananjay Munde would have to be eliminated.

“The gang that killed Santosh has ruined the honour and reputation of the Vanjari caste. This is the first time in this state that we have seen protests in support of the accused. The gang in Beed has an unimaginable network. There are different gangs involved in extortion, murder, helping the accused, kidnapping, robbery, molestation, theft and rape. There is one person who manages all of them,” he said

He said that in the Deshmukh case, the one who sent them to demand extortion and forced them to commit murder was the biggest criminal.

“If even one of them escapes and the government betrays them, the fight woud be with us,” he added.

After the morcha, the family members of Suryavanshi and Deshmukh submitted a memorandum of various demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade.

Minister Dhananjay Munde said in Shirdi that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is with him. Therefore, once the Massajog case is settled, Munde will become the Guardian Minister of Beed. Everyone is a part of the same thread and this case should be tried in a fast-track court.

(Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition to the State Legislative Council)

Demonic attitude needs to be crushed

Why don't the administration and police understand what the common people understand? Everyone should give this message together. We should fight together to crush the demonic attitude. We will stand by the Deshmukh family with full force.

(Imtiaz Jaleel, former MP)

Police kill future judge

Late Somnath wanted to become a judge. He was studying until the age of 35. If he wanted to commit hooliganism, he would have done it in the past.

(Premnath Suryavanshi, brother of late Somnath)

It is murder of humanity

Not my father, but humanity was murdered. This is a sorrow that cannot be forgotten. Today, my father's strength is not with me, but society is with me. The murderers must be given the death penalty. There is an atmosphere of fear in the village.

(Vaibhavi Deshmukh, daughter of late Santosh)

Will my brother return?

My brother will not come back now. He opposed the extortionists, so he was brutally murdered. The accused will be hanged, then it will feel like justice has been done.

(Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of late Santosh)

Judges should investigate cases

The Massajog and Parbhani cases should be investigated by judges of the High Court. It is alleged that the lawyers appointed in this case are BJP workers. Why was the Massajog incident not investigated after the Parbhani combing operation?

(Anandraj Ambedkar, President Republican Sena)

Adv Nikam should not be given case

There is doubt that adv Ujjwal Nikam will be able to deliver justice in the Massajog case. Because his son handles Minister Munde's cases. Therefore, another lawyer should be given in this case.

(Dinkar Omkar, Bhimshakti leader)

Hake needs treatment

Laxman Hake needs mental treatment. He talks about holding a counter-march in favour of the accused. That is why he needs mental treatment.

(Deepak Kedar, RPI leader)