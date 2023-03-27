Water distribution disrupts due to technical snag in Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The lifting of water from Jayakwadi Dam got halted for around six hours after the power supply to the lifting station got disrupted on Monday morning. In addition, the pumping station of the municipal corporation also got jammed.

Meanwhile, the process of lifting water from the dam was suspended for five and a half hours. Moreover, it also took more time to resume the water supply after overcoming the technical snag. Hence the water supply of the city got totally paralysed.

The power supply of Jayakwadi got disrupted on Monday at 7.40 am. The civic officials alerted the MSEDCL staff, who then supplied power through another feeder. As soon as the pump house started to function, the fifth and sixth numbered pumps of the new pump house got defunct. The task of repairing pumps got completed by 11.30 am and restored functioning at 12 noon.

The water supply through the old water supply scheme was defunct for four hours and 55 minutes, while the lifting of water from the new water scheme was paralysed for 5.25 hours. Meanwhile, the civic administration could not complete the phases of supplying water since the afternoon. Some parts of the city were supplied five hours late, while some phases of supply were postponed for a day, said the municipal corporation sources.