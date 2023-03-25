Water distribution machine at railway station defunct
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water vending machine at the railway station has been closed for many days. Therefore, railway passengers have to quench their thirst by drinking water from the tap at the railway station, or by buying a water bottle. There is a demand from passengers to start this machine as soon as possible.