“Water, not subsidies, will solve farmers’ problems,” said senior journalist P. Sainath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior journalist P. Sainath firmly stated that farmers’ issues cannot be resolved by subsidies but only through assured and adequate water supply. Speaking at a one-day seminar titled “Farmer Suicides: Problems and Solutions” organized by Nation for Farmers at Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, Sainath highlighted the harsh realities faced by India’s farmers post-1991 economic liberalization.

He pointed out that since liberalization, nearly 1.5 crore farmers have left agriculture due to its growing financial unviability, exacerbated by government encroachment on rural water resources. According to him, the government’s push for BT cotton seeds has failed farmers, as indigenous seeds remain far more resilient against pests. Sainath shared alarming water statistics: per capita water availability, which was 5,177 cubic meters in 2001, is expected to plunge to 1,140 cubic meters by 2025. Despite most farmers depending on rain-fed agriculture, no targeted policies exist to support them.

No water cuts in 35 years in Bandra, but tribal villages suffer

Drawing a stark contrast, he noted that in Bandra, Mumbai, tap water has never been cut in 35 years even though this water is sourced from lakes in tribal areas where local communities themselves lack basic water access. Kisan Sabha leader Rajan Kshirsagar condemned government policies, alleging the central government is waging an economic war on farmers. He revealed that farmer suicides caused by flawed policies have surpassed soldier casualties in all India’s border wars. Also present at the seminar were seminar convenor and bank union leader Devidas Tuljapurkar, journalist Suhas Sardeshmukh, advocate Vishnu Dhoble, and activist Ranjan Dani, who collectively emphasized urgent reforms for farmers’ welfare.