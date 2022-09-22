Water supply affected again due to technical snag; 4th- time in week

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The water supply system of the city was disturbed again on Thursday after a technical problem surfaced at a panel of the pump house at Pharola Purification Centre in Jayakwadi. With this, the supply was affected for the fourth time in a week.

According to details, there was a technical failure in the main panel at around 9 am today. So, a pipeline through which 100 MLD water is supplied was halted for seven and a half hours. This caused water scarcity in the city one more time in the week.

It may be noted that the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday made a serious comment on the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration because of the pump house that was shut down for 13 hours after a short-circuit was caused by a rat. Not even a day had passed, and another technical problem was reported today.

This shows that both the pipelines and the technical machinery which are used to supply water to the city are in dilapidated condition. Therefore, a technical problem has become a routine.

Box

Supply system becomes helpless

A 700 mm pipeline burst near Bidkin last week. After that, there was a technical failure at Pharola. The repair work was completed and it was hoped that the water supply would become normal. But, water supply through old and new pipelines was discontinued when a rat entered the old pump house at Jayakwadi. This forced to stop the water supply for almost 11 hours.

The pump house at Jayakwadi developed a technical snag this morning. The repair work continued till 4 pm. So, there was no water supply to the city from that pipeline. The water supply system is becoming helpless and the supply schedule was affected due to frequent technical failures.

Box

Tanks remained dry

The water tanks of the city have dried up after water lifting from the Jayakwadi was stopped. The AMC administration said that the water supply would remain affected for a few more days due to a technical snag. Citizens will have to buy water through private tankers to meet their needs following the affected water supply schedule.