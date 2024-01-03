Water supply resumes in morning disrupts in night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Many parts of the city today (Wednesday) were forced to face scarcity after a technical snag occurred in power supply at Pharola water treatment plant on Tuesday at 11 pm. It may be noted that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had undertaken the water shut-down of

10 hours and resumed supplying water from Tuesday at 11 am to the old city. Meanwhile, the city water supply was again paralysed for three long hours in the night. As a result, the water supply in the city got affected on Wednesday.

It so happened that the technical snag occurred in a 33 KV electricity cable supplying power from the sub-station to the treatment plant on Tuesday at 11 pm. Hence the water lifting and treatment came to a grinding halt. The lifting of water from Jayakwadi Dam was stopped immediately. It took three hours to repair the technical snag, said the head of mechanical section D K Pandit.

Meanwhile, the executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said, “The water supply is already running behind the supply schedule by one day due to water shut-down. The water to the areas like Jinsi, Sanjaynagar etc of the old city was supplied from Tuesday night to Wednesday at 2 am.”