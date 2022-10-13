Water supply to be interrupted for 4 days in MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has started the work of replacing the old water pipeline with 700 mm diameter pipes. During this work, the water supply to the Chikalthana and Aurangabad MIDC areas will be interrupted between October 14 and 17 affecting around 1,400 industries.

Executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri said MIDC provides water to the old Aurangabad MIDC in the Railway Station area and Chikalthana MIDC area. Now, the work to replace around 21 km old pipeline from the water treatment plant at Waluj to Chikalthana MIDC with a 700 mm diameter pipeline has been initiated. Until now, the work of around 14 kms has been completed up to Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital. The further work will be continued from October 14 to 17 due to which the water supply to Aurangabad and Chikalthana MIDC areas will be closed, Giri said.

There are 163 big and 1,141 small industries in Chikalthana and 96 in Aurangabad MIDC which will be affected due to the interrupted water supply.