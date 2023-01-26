Mumbai airport added 45 new EVs to its fleet

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday replaced its existing vehicles with a fleet of 45 electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint.The airport intends to replace all its combustion-powered vehicles with EVs as part of its net zero mission by 2029.

The CSMIA, which recently won the Best Sustainable Airport of the Year award at ASSOCHAM’s 14th international conference and awards for civil aviation, is exploring deployment of 60 more EVs in the next fiscal, including converting ambulances, forward command post, security and airside operations, and maintenance utility vehicles.CSMIA’s spokesperson said, “As a responsible airport service provider, the CSMIA strives to reduce its impact on the environment. Switching to electric vehicles will help to reduce carbon emissions, thereby lowering the airport’s carbon footprint. The airport takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centred to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality.”Recently, the airport also commissioned 12 fast EV charging stations in the multi-level car parkings at Terminal 1 and 2, and at the airside operations.