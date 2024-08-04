Water with 44 K cusecs released from Nandur Madhemeshwar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 4, 2024 11:40 PM2024-08-04T23:40:03+5:302024-08-04T23:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With heavy rains in Nashik and adjoining areas for the past two days, a large amount of water has accumulated in the Nandur Madhemeshwar project.
So, water with 44, 768 cusecs is being released from this project since Sunday afternoon for Jayakwadi. This water is likely to reach Jayakwadi Dam by Monday morning.
Two months have passed since the onset of the monsoon, but the water level in Jayakwadi has not increased. When the water storage of the dam reached four per cent, it started receiving a flow of water due to heavy rains in its catchment areas for the past few days.
The hopes of a good increase in the storage Jayakwadi have brightened because of heavy rainfall in Nashik and adjoining areas for the past two days. It started receiving water with 15,185 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday.
The dam’s storage reached 11.20 per cent. Water with 44,768 cusecs is being released from the Nandur Madhmeshwar project at noon today.
Section engineer of the project Ganesh Kharadkar said that water released from Nandur Madhmeshwar would arrive at Jayakwadi by Monday morning.
Box
Dam-wise water release
Water being released from upstream dams for Jayakwadi in cusecs is as follows;
Dam Name------cusecs
Darna---------22, 966
Bhavali-------1, 509
Kadwa-------10,098
Bham---------4, 370,
Palkhed-------5, 255,
N Madhameshwar—44, 768,
Gangapur-----6,000
Nagmathan----36,680
Bhandardara---28, 244
Nilwande------30,775,
Ozar weir---12,069.