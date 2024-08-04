Water with 44 K cusecs released from Nandur Madhemeshwar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With heavy rains in Nashik and adjoining areas for the past two days, a large amount of water has accumulated in the Nandur Madhemeshwar project.

So, water with 44, 768 cusecs is being released from this project since Sunday afternoon for Jayakwadi. This water is likely to reach Jayakwadi Dam by Monday morning.

Two months have passed since the onset of the monsoon, but the water level in Jayakwadi has not increased. When the water storage of the dam reached four per cent, it started receiving a flow of water due to heavy rains in its catchment areas for the past few days.

The hopes of a good increase in the storage Jayakwadi have brightened because of heavy rainfall in Nashik and adjoining areas for the past two days. It started receiving water with 15,185 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday.

The dam’s storage reached 11.20 per cent. Water with 44,768 cusecs is being released from the Nandur Madhmeshwar project at noon today.

Section engineer of the project Ganesh Kharadkar said that water released from Nandur Madhmeshwar would arrive at Jayakwadi by Monday morning.

Dam-wise water release

Water being released from upstream dams for Jayakwadi in cusecs is as follows;

Dam Name------cusecs

Darna---------22, 966

Bhavali-------1, 509

Kadwa-------10,098

Bham---------4, 370,

Palkhed-------5, 255,

N Madhameshwar—44, 768,

Gangapur-----6,000

Nagmathan----36,680

Bhandardara---28, 244

Nilwande------30,775,

Ozar weir---12,069.