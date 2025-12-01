Wave of anger over water crisis in MHADA colony;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

With the water supply in Tisgaon’s MHADA Colony disconnected for the past six months, frustrated residents finally took an aggressive stand on Monday at the MHADA office. When officials declared that “water supply will not resume unless pending bills are cleared,” enraged citizens locked the chief officer inside his cabin and launched a protest. The situation remained tense for some time. Discussions were initiated after Kranti Chowk Police intervened, and a crucial solution was eventually reached.

In Group No. 104/1 of Tisgaon, the water supply to 453 houses under the Low-Income Group housing scheme had been cut off for six months. Despite repeated follow-ups, the supply was not restored, causing residents to lose patience. As decided earlier, a large group of citizens marched to the MHADA office on Monday and questioned the officials. During the meeting, MHADA officials firmly stated that the water supply could not be restored unless the bills were paid. Hearing this, the citizens erupted in anger. With no concrete assurance from the officials, they locked MHADA’s chief executive officer, Dattu Navale, inside his cabin and raised slogans loudly.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from the Kranti Chowk Police Station rushed to the spot. The police calmed the citizens through dialogue and mediated discussions between them and MHADA officials. Following police intervention, an important agreement was reached.

What is the solution?

MHADA will deposit Rs 5 lakh with Cidco for the cooperative housing society formed by 38 homeowners, after which Cidco will start the water supply. However, members who have not paid their water bills will have their connections disconnected by the MHADA office. In the next phase, once 51% of residents clear their dues, the remaining plot holders’ society will also receive approval. Officials clarified that water supply will be provided only to those who have paid their bills.

Participants in the protest

Residents calmed down after officials assured immediate action to restore water supply. Those present during the agitation included Shivaji Hiwale, Gopinath Patil, Sanjay Anpat, Rawsahab Kadam, Sanjay Jagtap, Kailas Gholap, Balasaheb Kore and others from the MHADA Action Committee.

