'We the People of India' link that connects all

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political science scholar Dr Rajashekhar Solapure asserted that 'one person, one opinion and one value' is the characteristic of the Indian constitution and the three words in the preamble 'We the people of India' are the link that connects the entire country.

He was speaking on a programme on 'Indian Constitution and our Values’ organised at Mahatma Phule Auditorium, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, on Wednesday to celebrate Samvidhan Din.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were present. Dr Rajasekhar Solapure (Latur) said that it is a matter of happiness that our country, once under foreign rule, is now counted among the top five economic superpowers in the world.

“Post-Independence eras, revolution and social transformation started in a sense in the country. Any society is not only based on economic prosperity and science and technology, but also on a moral value system. Our constitution teaches moral values to every Indian,” he said.