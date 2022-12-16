Webinar by EPFO on Dec 20

Aurangabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has noticed that the Life certificates being submitted by the pensioners annually through Jeevan Pramaan with the help of CSC centres, Umang app are not submitted in proper manner. Therefore, even if the pensioner or the CSC operator is in impression to have submitted the same, it is not reflected in the portal of EPFO which leads to non-receipt of un-interrupted pension. In view of the same and in order to educate about proper submission of life certificates by the CSC operator, pensioners through UMANG App, a webinar has been organised on December 20 at 4 pm. The meeting Id is 26422761301 and password is 12345. The regional PF commissioner-II Ramesh Kumar, has appealed to pensioners and CSC operators to join the webinar.