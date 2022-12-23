Webinar on Govt schemes and other opportunities

Aurangabad: A webinar on ‘Government Schemes and Other Opportunities’ has been organised on December 24 at 04:00 pm. Keynote speaker Mukesh Kestwal, programme head, Innovation Hub, Headstart Network Foundation will share information about the opportunities beyond equity investments. MAGIC is the ecosystem partner for this initiative. This will be a great opportunity for the innovative startups to apply and get recognized at a national level. Participants can register for the webinar through the link: http://bit.ly/LTU_MAGIC.