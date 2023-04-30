Wedding season to be in full swing in May and June

25 auspicious dates in two months, hundreds of couples are set to tie the knot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is gearing up for the wedding season, as hundreds of couples are set to tie the knot in May and June. The wedding ceremonies will begin from May 2 and will continue for the next two months. The auspicious dates for the wedding ceremonies have been announced, and there are 14 wedding dates in May and 11 in June.

According to astrologers, auspicious works are not carried out when the planet Jupiter sets, as it is considered the ruler of religion and auspicious work. Due to this, there was no marriage dates in the last month and a half. However, with the arrival of May, the wedding season has commenced, and many artists, including the bands and caterers, have returned to the city.

The wedding season is a significant source of seasonal employment for students who come to the city for education, and they are now being recruited by caterers. The band troupes are also coming to the city from Jalna, Parbhani, and Beed districts.

The bookings for marriage halls have been completed in most of the offices in the city, and Vilas Korde, president of the marriage hall and lawns association, has reported that bookings for the 25 wedding dates in May and June have been made since January. Panchang readers have also given minor and emergency marriage dates during Adhik month and Chaturmas this year, and bookings for marriage halls on these dates are ongoing.

Boosting the city's economy

The wedding season is an essential part of the city's economy, and the wedding ceremonies generate revenue for the city's businesses, including the catering and hospitality industries. With the wedding season in full swing, the city is gearing up for a busy and prosperous few months.