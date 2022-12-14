Weeklong lectures, books exhibition at Aam Khas ground

Aurangabad: A week-long lecture series and books exhibition will be organised at Aam Khas ground between December 16 and 22.

Educationists, litterateurs, experts in communication, career and personality development, and foreign and higher education, arrive here from different parts of the country to guide the participants in the programme organised by Social Foundation.

Maulana Huzaifa Vasatanvi will inaugurate the books exhibition which will display books of national and international level writers. There will be more than 100 book stalls. Educational institutes from Marathwada will also have their stalls in the exhibition.

Educationists Muneer Deshmukh, Sayyeda Khatija, and Dr Badrul-Islam will speak on ‘Skills in Competitive World of 21st Century in the first-day session. Safar Khan is the coordinator of this session.

Munawwar Zama will guide on ‘Career Communication, Character and Personality Development for Students and Teachers. Various cultural events will also be held. The names of some of the scholars are as follows; Dr Faisal Khilji, Nuzhat Parveen, Mubarak Kapdi, Syed Misba, and Salman Madrasi. Mirza Saleem Baig, adv Syed Faiz and others are taking efforts for the event.