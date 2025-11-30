Weekly Market vendors’ stalls removed from Mondha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Old Mondha market remains closed on Sundays for the weekly holiday. However, for the past few months, the Sunday weekly market from Jafargate had begun extending into the Old Mondha area. It had started appearing as though the municipal corporation had officially permitted the weekly market to operate in front of wholesale shops. But this was not the case as retail vendors had gradually set up their stalls inside Old Mondha on their own. As traders from Mondha strongly opposed this, the municipal squad finally removed the vendors’ stalls today.

The Sunday weekly market in the Jafargate area has been a source of livelihood for hundreds of retail vendors for more than 50 years. Popularly known as the “market of the poor,” it attracts a strong response because of the availability of low-priced goods. However, over the past few weeks, some vendors had crossed their designated boundaries and started setting up stalls in the Old Mondha area. This raised concerns among wholesale traders regarding the safety of their shops on Sundays. They had repeatedly demanded action through their traders' association.

Representation to Municipal administrator; stalls removed

The General Kirana Merchants Association had submitted a representation to the municipal administrator last week. Acting on this complaint, the municipal “Citizen Friend” squad reached Old Mondha early this morning. Initially, a verbal argument took place between the vendors and the squad, but later the vendors themselves removed their stalls voluntarily.