Welcome to the pious field of medical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“I welcome you all the doctors in the pious field of medical profession. You are getting medical degrees from a reputed university and I am happy about it. Considering the importance of medical education and work, you should provide quality service to the patients”, opined union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking during the convocation function of the MGM University at Rukhmini Hall on Sunday. In all, 729 students were conferred with the medical degrees. MGM president and chancellor Kamalkishor Kadam presided over. Vice president Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Shashank Dalvi, pro-vice chancellor Dr Nitin Kadam, registrar Dr Rajesh Goyal, examination controller Dr Parinita Sawant along with management council members, deans, directors and others were present.

Dr Karad further said, the government has started a production linked incentives scheme to increase productivity in the medical sector. The general public can now purchase affordable generic medicines.

Kamalkishor Kadam said that doctors are the real wealth of the country. The efforts taken by the medical sector have increased the longevity of the Indians.

Dr Dalvi made an introductory speech. Anupriya Maharshi conducted the proceedings of the function.

In all, 250 students receive MBBS degrees, 129 M.D.M.S, 121 BPT, 20 BPO, 51 B.Sc (AHS), 15 MPT, 3 M.Sc.M.Ed, 66 M.Sc. AHS/AHA and 7 Ph.D. In all, 16 students receive gold and chancellor medals. Nita Gautam Shroff received five gold medals while Muskan Agrawal received two gold medals.