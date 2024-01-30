What action was taken regarding noise pollution

Bench orders to police, administration, municipal corporation and MPCB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The bench directed the police, local administration, municipal corporation and pollution control board to submit a report on January 15 about the action taken by all religious places, big hotels and other cases violating noise pollution control rules.

During the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed regarding noise pollution, the Aurangabad Bench of the Aurangabad High Court passed the above order on Tuesday. Adv Priyanka Shinde drew the bench's attention that it is not the time for festivals. However, loudspeakers are used during bhajans, aarti, sermons and other religious rituals at all religious places. Chief public prosecutor Amarjitsingh Girase submitted a report on the action taken by the police and other government agencies in this regard. Adv Suhas Urgunde and Adv Uttam Bondar represented the MPCB.