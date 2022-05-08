What they will do in Ayodhya? May they be blessed with thoughts of unity

Aurangabad, May 8: Criticizing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and other leaders on their Ayodhya tours, water resources minister Jayant Patil said that what they will do in Ayodhya. If they are going to pay obeisance to Lord Rama, they should be blessed with the thoughts of maintaining communal harmony among different religions.

Patil was speaking to newsmen at Chikalthana Airport during his arrival in the city on Sunday.

He further said, inflation is on the rise and the union government has no control over it. The interest of common people is in reducing the prices of the essential commodities and not the Ayodhya issue. The prices of domestic cooking gas have increased by Rs 50 and the people are worried. The union government is looting the people and the people will punish them at the appropriate time, Patil mentioned.

Answering a question about MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, communicating with the media despite the directives of the court to stay away from the media, Patil said, the matter is sub judice and the court will take the right action in this regard. Patil ignored to give further comments on this issue.

Replying to the question on the water issue in Aurangabad, he said, if the residents are getting water supply after six to eight days is not right. It is important to take necessary measures in this regard. The water resources department will give all the assistance in this matter, Patil mentioned.