When people are used to 30-second reels, how will literature survive?”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Who really wants to read books today? People are used to half-minute reels. What literature will last for generations?” questioned social activist Dr. Abhay Bang at the Golden Jubilee of Saket Prakashan on Sunday.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, veteran litterateurs and publishers Baba Bhand and Asha Bhand. Dr. Bang said mobile phones and malls now dominate social conversations, while books and reading are sidelined. Social reformers and writers who once inspired Maharashtra now need to find new relevance. He lauded Baba Bhand, whose 65-year literary journey as an author and publisher has left a lasting mark in the state. Eight books were released during the programme: Suvarna Saket: 50 Years of Book Publishing by Dinesh Patil, Sathsangat, Sathsamvad, Baba Bhand: Ek Sahavachan (edited by Dhara Bhand-Malunjkar), Baba Bhand: Kartavyasadhana, Maza Lekhan Pravas by Baba Bhand, Patrasamvad (edited by Dr. Rajendra Magar), and Saketche Adharstambh. Governor Bagde emphasized that ancient Indian texts already mention many discoveries credited to the West today. “To understand our culture, books should be available at the university level,” he said. Baba Bhand reflected: “I dreamt of becoming a writer but became a publisher, guided by my mentor Bhalchandra Nemade. My research on Sayajirao Gaekwad gave me the greatest satisfaction.” The programme was introduced by Dhara Bhand-Malunjkar, compered by Sarang Takalkar and Gauri Salvekar, and Pratima Bhand proposed the vote of thanks.