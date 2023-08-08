Whistle removed successfully from minor boy’s throat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) removed a whistle which was stuck in the throat of a 14-year-old boy accidentally.

According to the details, the child was playing with the whistle. Suddenly, he swallowed a whistle which stuck in his airways.

He was making a sound of the whistle, whenever, he tried to speak. His parents rushed him to a private hospital, but, did not admit him on hearing medical expenses.

They admitted him to the ENT Department of GMCH. The doctors of the department were surprised for a while to see his situation.

The boy was facing difficulty in breathing, so, therefore, he was put on oxygen. The doctors succeeded in removing the whistle from his windpipe in half an hour after performing the endoscopy.

A team comprising ENT Department head Dr Sunil Deshmukh, Dr Prashant Keche and Dr Shailesh Nikam under the guidance of dean Dr Sanjay Rathod removed the whistle.

Dr Sharad Shelke along with other doctors of the department, employees and an anesthesiologist assisted the team in the surgery.

What are charges of surgery in pvt hospitals?

The private hospitals charge Rs 30,000 to 40,000 for such an endoscopy while it was done free of cost in the GMCH. Dr Shailesh Nikam who has successfully removed a safety pin swallowed by a two and half-year-old boy, appealed to the parents to take of children who may swallow anything.