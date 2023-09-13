White tigress loses baby cub in zoo

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Bengal (White) tigress ‘Arpita’ gave birth to three cubs on September 7, however, its one cub due to poor health condition, died at 1 am on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, in Siddharth Garden Zoo. It may be noted that the strength of big cats reached 14 with the birth of three cubs in the zoo.

The cubs were under the observation of an expert. They observed that the deceased cub was not consuming mother’s milk since day one. Hence goat’s milk was fed through a care-taker. The health condition started deteriorating from Tuesday, it failed to respond to the treatment. The primary post-mortem report revealed failure of kidney functioning.

It so happened that the experts noticed a swelling on the navel. The veterinarian Dr Neeti Singh started the treatment, but there was no positive response from the cub and it died during night hours.

The state government’s livestock development officer Dr Mahesh Pawar performed the post-mortem, while the last rites were performed in presence of range forest officer (RFO) D B Taur and circle officer A D Tangad.

Meanwhile, Arpita’s other two cubs are hale and hearty in condition and are also consuming mother’s milk, said the zoo sources.