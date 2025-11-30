Who is guiding tourists at Ellora caves?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Certain individuals at the Ellora Caves are reportedly giving tourists incorrect information. Meanwhile, three videos showing inappropriate behaviour toward women tourists have gone viral on social media in the past week. Tourists are now keen to see what stand the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will take regarding these incidents.

In the first video, a tourist is seen objecting to a person who is providing information about the caves. The tourist alleges that false information is being given and is seen filing a complaint about the individual to the officials present at the site.

In the other two videos, two women tourists are seen speaking. They claim that the very people working inside the caves are giving information but are also misbehaving with them. One of the women mentions in the video that she has already emailed a complaint to the ASI regarding the incident.

Stricter checking needed

Tourists are thoroughly checked while entering the Ellora Caves. However, some people reportedly enter through the exit gate, where no checking or restrictions seem to be in place. With the Kumbh Mela expected next year, the footfall at the caves will increase significantly. Therefore, more robust and effective checking measures need to be implemented immediately.

— Bharat Joshi, president, Guide Welfare Association

Photo Caption:

Screenshot from one of the viral videos.