Why caste verification committees were excluded Right to Service Act

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government on what grounds the divisional caste verification committees were excluded from the ambit of the Maharashtra Right to Service Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Nitin Suryavanshi directed to issue notice to the tribal development secretary, Jalgaon district collector and Right to Service commissioner and file their statements. A hearing on the public interest litigation filed by adv Ganesh Sonawane was held on Tuesday. On September 28, 2016, the tribal development department published a notification announcing the inclusion of divisional caste verification committees in the purview of the Maharashtra Right to Service Act. Subsequently, on October 26, 2017, another notification was issued excluding the caste verification committees from the ambit of Right to Service Act. Therefore, this petition has been filed. The decision of the tribal development department to arbitrarily exclude the caste verification committees from the scope of the above law without giving any satisfactory reason is unjust, said adv Chaitanya Dharurkar representing the petitioner.