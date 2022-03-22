Why do your Nails chip?

Dr Nikita Raghav

Nails are made up of layers of a protein called keratin, which also makes up the cells in your hair and skin.

It’s common for nails to split, peel, or break. In fact, 27 percent of women have brittle nails, also known as Onychoschizia.

This can be the result of an underlying health condition or other external factors.

Dry and brittle nails are the result of too little moisture. They’re most commonly caused by the repeated washing and drying of fingernails.

On the other hand, soft and brittle nails can be caused by overexposure to detergents, household cleaners, nail polish remover, doing a lot of nail buffing, gel polishes, nail extensions which involve a lot of chemical applications and heat generation in the nail cuticle.

Other causes of brittle nails include:

Age - Nails commonly change as people age, often becoming dull and brittle. While toenails commonly get thicker and harder, fingernails often become thinner and more brittle.

Iron deficiency - This condition occurs when the body doesn’t get enough iron, which leads to low red blood cell levels. Your doctor can check your haemoglobin levels and provide oral supplements and dietary changes like eating iron rich food including dates and spinach.

Hypothyroidism - Along with brittle nails, symptoms of low thyroid levels may included hair loss, fatigue, weight gain and so on.

Raynaud’s syndrome - It is characterised by circulatory problems in the extremities, this condition can affect nail health.