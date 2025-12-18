Why posting on Twitter? File writ petition in court

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Those demanding that the President or the Supreme Court be appointed to investigate the Hotel VITS case know nothing about it. They have no connection with intelligence. Don't try to herd goats while sitting on a camel. The court is half a kilometre away, file a writ petition there,” said Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister, responding to former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve's tweets regarding the matter.

Guardian Minister Shirsat interacted with reporters here on Thursday. He said that it has been confirmed that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance will contest the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Shirsat said that the alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai depends on how many seats the Uddhav Sena is willing to give them.

When asked about the Assembly session ending without a Leader of the Opposition, the minister said that the people have rejected them. “They couldn't get the required numbers. What is our fault in that? he questioned in return.

Register case against Imtiaz Jaleel

When asked about the case of showering currency notes on former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Shirsat said that whether it is Imtiaz or Owaisi, they have a dictatorial mindset.

“Their thinking is that everyone else is a slave, and they are the Nawabs. Is showering currency notes your hobby? Is brokering deals and creating discord in society your hobby? Shirsat questioned. Showering currency notes is a crime. “I will tell the Commissioner of Police that a case should be registered against him,” he said.