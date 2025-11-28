Why use emergency law for digging well?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A deputy engineer from the municipal corporation’s water supply section invoked an emergency provision of the law to award a well-digging contract to a contractor. The contract was given even though the contractor’s registration certificate had expired. Now, other contractors themselves have demanded action against the deputy engineer. A direct complaint has been submitted to the municipal administrator. Contractors have demanded that a short-term tender be issued for the work worth nearly ₹30 lakh. This has caused an uproar among the officers of the water supply section.

In the divisional sports complex at Garkheda, various competitions are held between August and December. Participants, children and adults, face problems regarding drinking water during these events. Also, during summer, there is no water available for trees and grass. Therefore, the administration requested the municipal corporation to dig a well in the youth hostel area.

The water supply section prepared an estimate of ₹29.90 lakh. Acting deputy engineer Mahesh Choudhary invoked emergency law and awarded the work to contractor Sanjay Dhoble. Dhoble’s contractor registration certificate was valid only until October 12, 2025. The work file was submitted on October 28, approved by executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dande on October 29, and the work order was issued in November 2025, according to the complaint submitted by Shaikh Asif Shaikh Arif, Eknath Nikam, Faruq Pathan, and others.

They have also demanded an inquiry into all files and measurement books (MBs) related to water supply maintenance and repair handled jointly by deputy engineer Choudhary and contractor Dhoble from 2022 till now.

What is the emergency clause for?

The well-digging work was given by invoking Section 67(3)(c) of the Maharashtra Municipal Provincial Act, 1949. This clause is used only in emergencies or during essential services. The complainants have questioned whether digging a well truly constituted an emergency situation. Notably, since the issuance of the work order, only 5 per cent of the well-digging work has been completed.