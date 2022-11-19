Wide footpath indicates depth of democracy

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Noted urban designer Prasanna Desai today underlined that regular walking on foot through footpaths and riding a bicycle are needs of the hour to maintain a safe and healthy life, support our economy and save the environment. “The presence of the actual width of the footpath indicates the depth of democracy. Henceforth, always decide upon their need and utility while designing the roads,” said Desai.

The workshop was organised jointly by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Smart City Office and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (IDTP), at Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters on Saturday. It was attended by 150 participants.

Desai elaborated on the designing of roads and their conditions. He also cited examples of how Pune city's ITI Street, DP Road, and Ganganagar road in Akurdi have been transformed.

ITDP's Pranjal Kulkarni said,” There are drainage pipelines, cables and water pipelines laid beneath the ground. Hence proper planning about them should be made while preparing the roads and the footpaths. Many cities in the country are planning and this is possible in Aurangabad as well.”

Urban Research Foundation's Shrinivas Deshmukh shared his observation while preparing the non-motorised transport policy for the city. He said,” A large number of people in the city walk on foot daily. Hence it is the need of the hour to provide better facilities for them.”

ASCDCL's deputy chief executive officer (DyCEO) Saurabh Joshi, AMC executive engineer Bhagwat Phad and other civic officers and personnel were present at the workshop.

In his concluding speech, the deputy CEO assured of implementing the recommendations made by experts during the workshop in the ongoing construction of the roads and in the roads which will be undertaken in future.