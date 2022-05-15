Will 150 trees cut in Labour Colony?

Aurangabad, May 15:

The district administration will have to cut 150 trees in Labour Colony to develop a new administrative building for Government departments as per the plant.

It may be noted that the administration demolished 338 Government quarters at Labour Colony on May 11 in a tight police bandobast. The quarters were in dilapidated condition for the past two to three decades.

After the demolition of quarters, heaps of debris were seen everywhere on 19.53 acres of land. The Public Works Department (PWD) started lifting rubble on May 12. After the demolition, the PWD conducted a survey of small and big trees in the colony.

In the survey, 222 trees were found on Labour Colony land. If the new building's plan is taken into consideration, there is a need to cut 150 trees. PWD officials said that those trees which are on the roadside would be saved.

The Department also started movements to seek permission for trees felling. There is a question of whether the administration which creates awareness on tree planting and saving, will cut the trees or not.

The debris lifting process accelerated as 1000 trips of trucks were completed during the last four days. A total of 200 trips were made to dump debris in Kham river.