Will new water supply scheme be completed by March 31?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the political leaders have assured of supplying 200 MLD of water to the city, through the new 2500 mm diameter pipeline, by March 31. However, if we review the situation, it seems that it is a distant dream as in the coming 54 days, the works like laying of a 3-km length pipeline, construction of surge tanks at four spots near the main pipeline, and complete the first phase work of Jack Well in Jayakwadi Dam. Hence, it is apparent the citizens would continue to face shortage of water in summer like every year.

There are several obstructions at different places in the laying of the 2500 mm pipeline. They are yet to be overcome. Besides, if the Jack Well work gets completed, it would remain inoperative, as the pipeline work has not been completed. So the water could not be lifted and supplied ahead. Hence the announcement of March 31 is likely to remain as an announcement for the namesake.

New Chapter of Surge Tanks

The height of the water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi Hills is approximately 130 meters. If, in the future, the pipeline pumps fail or there is a sudden power outage, the water inside the pipeline will rush back toward Jayakwadi at an immense speed. These water surges could be extremely dangerous for the pipeline system.

To prevent such risks, a decision has been made to install four surge tanks at different locations. This has also been mentioned in the Bombay High Court's orders.

Four more tanks needed

Four more tanks with capacity varying from 50,000 litres to 3 lakh litres will be built near the main pipelines at Pimpalwadi Substation, near Irrigation Department Colony, Dhorkin and Allana Company. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth held a meeting on Wednesday to acquire private land near Allana Company. The landowner has agreed to give away his land. Henceforth it would take time to acquire land take possession of the same and then start the construction.

900 mm work at a slow pace

A new water treatment plant is being built at Pharola. It will treat water lifted through a 900-mm pipeline. The work is going on at a snail’s pace. Hence it is impossible that the new scheme work will be completed by March 31. However, if the 900-mm pipeline project is completed then the city would get a quantity of 75 MLD of water. At least the citizens would be able to quench their thirst during the summer season.