Winchester School celebrates Guru Pournima

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School celebrated Guru Pournima with great enthusiasm. Students presented heart-warming speeches and recited poetic verses expressing their gratitude towards their teachers. The speeches emphasised the invaluable role of teachers in nurturing young minds and guiding them towards success and enlightenment.

School director Dr Afsar Khan expressed his deep appreciation for the teaching fraternity and acknowledged their tireless efforts in shaping young minds. He emphasised the role of teachers as beacons of knowledge and the importance of nurturing a culture of gratitude and respect.