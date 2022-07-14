Winchester School celebrates Guru Purnima

Aurangabad, July 14:

Grade 10 students took initiative to celebrate Guru Purnima at Winchester International English School. Head Girl Tuba Zoheb Khusro anchored the programme. The girls from grade 6 to 8 staged a dance based on Kabeer Das’s Dohas.

Director Dr Afsar Khan advised the students to respect and obey their teachers to be successful in life.

English speeches were delivered by students Hafsa Junaid and Syeda Faiza. Hindi Dohas were recited by student Shreya Gawande. Marathi speech was delivered by student Shravni Ramekar. Head Boy Abrar Khan proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was staged by Maya Shirodkar, Sarika Mane and Sheetal Rathor.