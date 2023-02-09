In a first, 'father' gives birth to a baby in Kerala

A transgender couple in Kerala, which recently announced pregnancy, was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday, considered to be the first such case in the country. "The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a Caesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital," Ziya Paval, one of the trans-partners, told PTI. Both the baby and Zahhad, her partner, who delivered the child, are doing well, Paval added. However, the trans person declined to reveal the gender of the newborn and said they did not want to make it public right now.

Congratulating the couple over phone, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said she would meet them when she visits Kozhikode next time. In a statement, George's office said the Minister spoke to the Medical College superintendent too and directed provision of all necessary treatment for both the baby and Zahhad free of cost. A special panel of doctors was formed for Zahhad's delivery, and a separate room was allotted to both. The Caesarean Section was required due to the shooting up of diabetes in the morning. If the health condition is satisfactory, they can leave the hospital within three or four days, the statement added. Paval also expressed her happiness over the minister's gesture, it said. Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been together for the past three years. Meanwhile, the transgender community expressed happiness and excitement in welcoming the baby.