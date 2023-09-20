Winchester School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An inter-House Dahi Handi competition was organised at Winchester School to mark Krishna Janmashtami, recently. The school was adorned with colourful decorations and rangoli. Pre – primary and primary students came in colourful beautiful attire like Krishna and Radha.

Students displayed their strength, agility, and determination as they created impressive human pyramids, striving to reach the coveted Dahi Handi. School director Dr Afsar Khan praised the students for their dedication and teamwork. He emphasized the importance of celebrating festivals like Krishna Janmashtami as a means to instil cultural values and traditions among the younger generation.