Winchester School pays homage to Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated Shivjayanti in a programme organised by the students of grade 4, 6 and 8 under the supervision of Khan Humaira, Shital Rathod and others. The special assembly began with a prayer led by Syed Zoheb followed by a thought by Mohd. Aryaan. The portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was garlanded by Rushab Sangle who came dressed as the warrior king. Manali Gangawane (English), Syeda Zehra (Hindi) and Inayat Inamadar (Marathi) delivered the speeches. The boys of grade 8 presented the Shiv Garjana. School director Dr Afsar Khan, supervisors Humaira Hashmi and Maya Suradkar appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.