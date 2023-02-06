Wings-Tech Fest concludes

Aurangabad: Three-day Wings, a national-level technical fest organised by the Government College of Engineering (GCE) concluded on Sunday.

A total of 350 teams from different parts of the country participated in the seven competitions-Dronix, Robo-race, Nitro-race, Acqua Rocketry, Ode to Code, Innovation Fest and Bridge Mania.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the technical festival on February 3. The winners have presented with a cash prize of Rs 1.60 lakh and a certificate.

Alumni association members Motilal Patni, Dr Anjali Bhalchandra, Dr Sunanda Ghanekar, Sangita Nemade, and Santosh Atipmulu presented the prizes to the winners. Ayush Bhagat, Rahul Patel, S B Shastri, and C S Naik took efforts for the event.

Dr Varsha Ratnaparkhe, Dr Sushma Agrawal and Ankita Muley conducted the proceedings of the programme.

The winners of the competitions are as follows; GCE’s Rahul Patel and Yash Thakur (Dronix), Team Hejas ( Acqua Rocketry), Team Roy Tobotic (Robo-race), Yuvraj Pagare-Nashik (Innovation Fest), Darshan Ravgade from GCE (Ode to Code), Shantanu Ghugre, Rajesh Bahiram and Prajata Pawar (Bridge Mania) and Sherir Majda from Symbiosis School (Nitro-race).