Winners of best news, photo announced;Campus Club Young Journalist activity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three students have been declared winner in the news/article competition organised for the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) members as part of the Young Journalist activity. One student won the prize for the best photograph.

The LTCC recently organised a ‘Young Journalist’ activity at the Lokmat Bhavan for schoolchildren aimed at inspiring the next generation to be journalists.

A large number of students from the different schools of the city participated in the workshop.

The students were asked to send photos and write news/articles on various issues. They enthusiastically donned the mantle of a journalist and wrote news, features, articles on environment, pollution, cybercrime, potholes in city, Harsul road widening, the G-20 summit, and reports of the programmes held in their schools.

Names of three winners of news/articles section

Akshaj Dhage (River Dale High School), Sharvari Khandare (Grade 8, Aurangabad Police Public School) and Arayav Gupta (Grade 8, Wockhardt Global School).

Best photograph:

Arnika Gour (Grade 9th, Aurangabad Police Public School).