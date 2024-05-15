Wireman dies of electrocution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old youth, who was working as a private wireman, died of electrocution while working on an electricity pole at Borgaon Sarwani in Sillod tehsil of the district at 4 pm on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kalmlakar Raut (Dr Zakir Hussainnagar, Sillod).

The power supply to Borgaon Sarwani was disrupted. A total of five wiremen of Mahaveetran and contractual employees went to the village for the repair work today. These employees were carrying out repair work on a pole after switching off the electricity supply from the transformer.

Raut, the private wireman who climbed up a pole located in a farm, fell down on receiving an electric shock. He was rushed to the sub-district Hospital of Sillod where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sillod Rural Police and Mahaveetran’s offices are enquiring as to who asked Raut to climb the pole and who resumed the power supply when the repair work was underway.

Deputy executive engineer of Mahaveetran (Sillod) Sachin Bansod said that the death of Vijay Raut while doing repair work was a very unfortunate incident. He said that the truth would come out after a probe of who is responsible for his death.