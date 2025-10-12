Woman beaten for refusing to withdraw police complaint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four people allegedly assaulted Shamkorbai Dhage (50) at her home after she refused to withdraw a police case filed over her son’s death on September 6 in Harsul.

The accused Gautam Narwade, Kamalabai Narwade, Jaya (Kamalabai’s daughter), and Asha Gautam Narwade, residents of Mul Nivas Colony, Harsul visited Dhage’s house with money to settle the matter. When she refused, they verbally abused her and beat her with kicks, punches, and sticks, leaving her injured. Dhage lost consciousness during the attack, and the accused threatened to kill her before leaving. She filed a formal complaint at Harsul Police Station on October 11. Police have registered the case and are investigating the incident.