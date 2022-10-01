Woman booked in builder’s suicide case

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

A builder Shivaji Wagh (44, Vitthalnagar) committed suicide by consuming poison on September 24 due to mental torture from a woman, who extorted money from him on the threat of making some objectionable photos viral on social media.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son Krishna Wagh (21) with Mukundwadi police station, his father was a builder and developer.He took a contact from his neighbour woman of constructing her house in 2021. His father and the woman developed a love affair. Hence, she did not paid the amount of the contract to Wagh. Instead, she threatened that she demanded money from Wagh and threatened to make their photos viral on the social media.

Wagh was in tremendous mental stress and he told about it to the family members. He then consumed poison in the evening. He died next day while undergoing treatment.