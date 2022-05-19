Woman commits suicide

Aurangabad, May 19:

A 20 years old woman committed suicide by hanging herself in Morya Apartment in Bhagatsinghnagar in Harsul area on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Sainath Jadhav and lived with her husband Sainath and six years old son.

On Thursday morning, Sainath had gone to work and Kalpana was alone in the house with her son. When he returned, he found Kalpana hanging to the ceiling of the kitchen in the house. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station. The reason for suicide was not known.