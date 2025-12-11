Woman commits suicide after harassment by in-laws

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman ended her life after enduring repeated abuse from her husband and in-laws. Shital Vilas Jadhav (39, N-13) was married to Vilas Digambar Jadhav in 2007 and had two children, aged 14 and 8.

Vilas, an alcoholic, had been harassing Shital for years and demanding money from her parents to build a house. On 7 December, she confided in her sister about the abuse. The next day, Vilas allegedly beat her again, prompting Shital to take her own life. Following her cremation, Shital’s mother, Suman Kharat (64, Ambad Chaufuli, Jalna), filed a complaint at Begampura Police Station. The police registered an FIR for abetment to suicide against Vilas, his mother Lata Digambar Jadhav, father Kailas Digambar Jadhav, and daughter-in-law Rupali Kailas Jadhav.