Woman dies after given injection following removal of fluid from the knee

Incident at Rejuven Clinic: Doctors claim reaction to medicines

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

A woman was administered injection after undergoing a procedure for removing a buildup of fluid in the knee. However she succumbed after suffering severe seizures. The incident took place at the Rejuven Clinic in Kalda Corner on Wednesday night. Relatives have alleged that the woman died due to negligence of the doctor during the treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Sheetal Pradyunm Shinde (32, Kansoor, Pathri, Dist Parbhani). Sheetal was suffering from knee pain for the past ten years. She had come to her brother in Aurangabad for treatment as the pain increased after a month. His brother Nandkumar Pawar took her to the Rejuven Clinic at Kalda Corner for examination. After examination, Dr Anuj Bharuka diagnosed buildup of fluids in the knee and suggested that the water had to be removed by injection. Dr Bharuka then drained the water from Sheetal's knee and gave an injection. However, she suffered severe seizures within two minutes and fell unconscious. She was then sent to Government Medical College and Hospital through an ambulance. But the doctor declared her dead. Pawar then registered a complaint with the Jawaharnagar police station alleging negligence by doctors in treatment. Police inspector Santosh Patil said that a case of accidental death has been registered and a case will be registered against the doctor after the autopsy report. PSI Nivrutti Gaike is further investigating the case. The police also informed that the viscera of the deceased has been kept to find out the cause of death.

Might be a reaction to medicines

The patient was administered with an injection after the water extraction process. This is a regular treatment procedure. There must have been a reaction to the medicines given to Sheetal. So far thousands of patients have been treated in the same way. Sheetal was also sent to the GMCH for further treatment after a reaction. But she must have died on the way. There is no laxity on the part of the hospital, said Dr Anuj Bharuka, Rejuven Clinic.