Woman dies after husband punches her

Chhatrapati Sambahjiangar: A 39-year-old sick woman died on Thursday after her husband punched and kicked her at Bhavsinghpura.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sable (Bhavsinghpura). A case of culpable homicide was registered with Cantonment Police against her husband Ravindra Kachru Sable on Saturday.

Kamal was married to Ravindra in 2001 and the couple had two children.

Ravindra started harassing his wife for the last one year. He suspected her character and refused to allow her to live with him.

He punched and kicked his wife on October 17 in front of their young children. She sustained injuries. She fell unconscious at 8 pm, on October 17 and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital. She succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on October 19.

Her father Kachru Aswale (63) lodged a complaint with the Police. On the basis of Kachru’s complaint, assistant police inspector Pandurang Bhagile registered a case.