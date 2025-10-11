Woman dies from electric shock while starting water pump in Osmanpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chitra Gaikwad (42) died on October 11 after receiving a severe electric shock while trying to start a household water pump in Trisharnagar, Osmanpura. According to reports, water was supplied by the municipal authorities on Saturday morning, but low pressure led Chitra to start the electric motor herself. She accidentally came into contact with electricity, which threw her a short distance and caused critical injuries. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. Chitra is survived by her husband, who works in the railway department, a son, and a daughter. Osmanpura police have registered the case as an accidental death.