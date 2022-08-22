Woman dies in accident

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

A pedestrian woman died after a dash by an unidentified vehicle on Aurangabad - Nagar Highway in Waluj Mahanagar area on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Asha Bhagwan Adagale (44, Kachipura Vasti, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar).

Asha Adagale was a rag-picker. On Sunday at around 7 am was going home from Aurangabad - Nagar Highway. An unidentified vehicle suddenly dashed her. The nearby residents rushed her to the government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Pandurang More is further investigating the case.