Woman found dead in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A woman was found dead in a well at Matargaon in Khuldabad tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Ajinath Rokade (28).

Police said, Kalpna was found dead at around 4 pm in a well in the farm of Rohidas Nalawade. The villagers immediately informed the Bazar Savangi police. Head constable Navnath Kolhe, Sanjay Sapkal, Dilip Bansod, Santosh Bhalerao, Santosh Pund and others rushed to the spot and took about the body from the well. The body was sent to the rural hospital at Khuldabad where the postmortem was held. The deceased is survived by her husband, son and a daughter.