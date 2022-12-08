Woman gang-raped in Gangapur

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A married woman was gang-raped on a farm in Sanjarpur village in Gangapur tehsil. The Gangapur police have arrested three accused and registered a case under rape, atrocity, and other sections.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she had gone to her farm on November 10 at around 9.30 am. Accused Bhagwan Ashok Sukashe raped her and made a video shooting of the act. He then threatened her to kill if she tells about the incident to anyone. Later on, December 1, when she was going for a call of nature. Bhagwan Sukashe (32) and his brothers Rameshwar Ashok Sukashe (29) and Amarnath Sunil Sukashe (19, all residents of Sanjarpur, Gangapur) came on a motorcycle and gang-raped her. The accused on both occasions threatened her that they will kill her and her husband if she tell anybody about it. The accused made a video of the act and showed it to his known persons in the village. The victim's husband came to know about it. He told about it her parents. Her parents and brother then gave her courage and asked her to lodge a complaint.

The police have arrested all three accused while sub-divisional police officer Prakash Belhe is further investigating the case.