Woman harassed, assaulted by in-laws over ₹15 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly harassed, beaten, and thrown out of her in-laws’ house after she refused to bring Rs 15 lakh from her parental home to help repay a home loan.

Jawaharnagar Police have registered a case against six family members following her complaint. The accused have been identified as Bhagwan Wakude (58), Sangita Wakude (52), Pawan Wakude (27), Mandip Wakude (30), Anita Vaidya (31) all residents of Indewadi, Jalna and Badi Vaidya (41), a resident of Badnapur, Jalna. According to the complaint filed by Sai Wakude (name changed), the accused conspired to pressure her into bringing the money from her parents. When she refused, they allegedly verbally abused, slapped, and mentally harassed her. She was reportedly denied food, her jewellery was taken away, and she was forcibly thrown out of the house. She was also threatened with dire consequences if she attempted to return. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station on Sunday.