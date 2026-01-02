Woman killed after being hit by speeding car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A woman lost her life due to the reckless driving of a car at high speed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The accident occurred at around 11 am on Friday on the road opposite a Brandy company in the Chikalthana industrial area. The deceased has been identified as Suman Sopan Tekale (55), a resident of Ashoknagar, Masanatpur.

The car driver, Ayush Kailas Agrawal (23), a resident of Uttaranagari, was arrested by the MIDC Cidco police. Suman Tekale was employed as a cleaner at the State Bank of India’s industrial branch located opposite the brandy company. As usual, she had gone to work on Friday and stepped out of the bank around 11 am.

At the same time, Ayush was driving his car at high speed from Uttaranagari towards Dhoot Hospital. While Suman was walking after exiting the bank, the car hit her. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Following the accident, MIDC Cidco police rushed to the scene, detained the driver and seized the car.

Ayush is a third-year BBA student. Suman was living in Masanatpur with her three sisters. Based on a complaint filed by her nephew Rohit Mhaske, assistant police inspector Kailas Lahane registered a case against the accused. Police inspector Geeta Bagwade confirmed that Ayush was subsequently arrested.